J.J. McCarthy, Fiancée Announce They're Expecting First Child
It's about to be quite the fall for J.J. McCarthy.
Not only is the 22-year-old in line to take over as the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback after Sam Darnold left for the Seahawks, but he and his fiancée, Katya Kuropas, are also expecting their first child—a boy—due in September.
"The best surprises come when you least expect them," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post as they announced the exciting news. "Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September and we couldn’t be happier🍼."
McCarthy and Kuropas have been engaged since January of 2024.
A first-round pick of the Vikings in '24, McCarthy tore his meniscus last training camp and missed the entirety of his rookie season. With the runway in front of him clear, the time is now for the former Michigan Wolverine to take over under center. Perhaps some added dad strength will help his transition.