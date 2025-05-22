SI

J.J. McCarthy, Fiancée Announce They're Expecting First Child

The Vikings signal caller is about to have quite the September.

Mike Kadlick

McCarthy kisses his fiance Katya Kuropas.
McCarthy kisses his fiance Katya Kuropas. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

It's about to be quite the fall for J.J. McCarthy.

Not only is the 22-year-old in line to take over as the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback after Sam Darnold left for the Seahawks, but he and his fiancée, Katya Kuropas, are also expecting their first child—a boy—due in September.

"The best surprises come when you least expect them," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post as they announced the exciting news. "Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September and we couldn’t be happier🩵🍼."

McCarthy and Kuropas have been engaged since January of 2024.

A first-round pick of the Vikings in '24, McCarthy tore his meniscus last training camp and missed the entirety of his rookie season. With the runway in front of him clear, the time is now for the former Michigan Wolverine to take over under center. Perhaps some added dad strength will help his transition.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL