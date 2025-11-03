J.J. McCarthy Fought Back Tears in Postgame Presser After Vikings' Win vs. Lions
It was a great day for football fans in Minnesota. J.J. McCarthy is back in action and the Vikings are back in the win column, having taken down the rival Lions 27–24 on Sunday.
McCarthy played well in his return following a lengthy injury absence. He’d not played since Sept. 14, when he suffered a high ankle sprain, but he got the job done on Sunday in Detroit. After the game, McCarthy received a hero’s welcome when he entered the Vikings’ locker room, as his teammates were ready to celebrate the moment he walked in the door.
A well-deserved reception for the 22-year-old after he secured the second win of his NFL career.
After the game, McCarthy spoke to reporters. He got emotional and had to fight back tears when he was asked about the reception he received from his teammates.
“It was awesome. When you’re hurt, being on IR last year and being out five weeks... It absolutely kills me not being out there with those guys, because I absolutely love every single one of them. I know they’ve got my back and I’ve got theirs for the rest of the way,” said McCarthy.
It’s been a difficult start to life in the NFL for McCarthy, who has spent more time on the sideline than on the field since being drafted by Minnesota in the first round last year. A meniscus injury cost the Michigan product his rookie season, and the ankle injury sidelined him for over a month in 2025.
Finally back up and running, it’s immediately clear what it means to McCarthy to be back out on the field and to have maintained the unconditional support of his teammates.
With another win under his belt, he’ll hope to keep the team’s spirits high when the Vikings take on the Ravens next week.