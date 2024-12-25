J.J. Watt Crushed It in Hilarious NFL Netflix Pregame Sketch With Shane Gillis
Netflix is jumping head first into live sports on Christmas, as the popular streaming service will air two NFL games, starting with the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Netflix kicked things off with a two-hour pregame show that had a lot of familiar faces, and also a bunch of plugs for some of its big shows and new movies.
J.J. Watt had some fun with comedian Shane Gillis (who went viral by roasting Nick Saban on ESPN last weekend) in a funny sketch that had the former NFL great shooting a spoof scene from Gillis' hit show, Tires.
This was great:
Too funny. And some pretty good acting there from Watt.
More From Around the NFL
Published