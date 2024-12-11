Netflix NFL Christmas Games: Broadcasters, Full List of Analysts Announced
We're not too far out from Dec. 25, which means the NFL's Christmas Day games are just around the corner. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers starting at 1 p.m. ET, while the Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Houston Texans starting at 4:30 p.m. ET. And both games will be streamed live on Netflix for the first time ever.
In preparation for this monumental event (which will hopefully be devoid of buffering issues), Netflix has announced its full list of studio analysts and on-air talent. We've got the inside scoop for you and it's all detailed below.
NFL Christmas Games Pregame Hosts
The live pregame show will kick off at 11 a.m. ET, with teams at NFL Network studios in Los Angeles and Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Los Angeles hosts:
- Kay Adams, host of Up & Adams
- Drew Brees, former NFL quarterback
- Robert Griffin III, former NFL quarterback
- Manti Te'o, NFL Network analyst
- Mina Kimes, NFL analyst at ESPN
Pittsburgh hosts:
- Laura Rutledge, ESPN host
- Devin McCourty, NFL analyst at NBC
- Jason McCourty, NFL analyst at ESPN and CBS Sports
In a fun twist, comedian Bert Kreischer will also serve as a tailgate correspondent, while comedian Nate Bargatze will provide "special guest commentary," per Netflix.
Chiefs vs. Steelers Broadcasters
The Chiefs-Steelers game will begin at 1 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh. CBS Sports's Ian Eagle will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while ex-NFL stars Nate Burleson and J.J. Watt will add color commentary.
CBS Sports reporter Melanie Collins and NFL Network senior reporter Stacey Dales will be stationed on the sidelines.
Ravens vs. Texans Broadcasters
The Ravens-Texans game will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET in Houston. NBC Sports's Noah Eagle and Fox Sports analyst Greg Olsen will provide play-by-play commentary, while NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl and Steve Wyche will report from the sidelines.
Additional On-Air Talent
In addition to those listed above, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport will be reporting breaking news for Christmas Gameday, while ex-NFL official Gene Steratore will serve as a rules analyst for both games. NFL Redzone host Scott Hanson will also work with pregame host Drew Brees to provide commentary outside of the U.S.
International anchors/hosts are yet to be announced.
Who is the Halftime Performer for NFL Christmas Gameday?
Beyoncé will perform live at NRG Stadium in Houston during halftime of the Ravens-Texans game.
How Can I Watch the NFL Christmas Games?
Anyone with a Netflix subscription can watch Christmas Gameday. The games will be available globally and streamed in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and German.
Each team's game will also be broadcast in their home market on their local CBS affiliate:
- CBS-PIT: KDKA
- CBS-HOU: KHOU
- CBS-KC: KCTV
- CBS-BAL: WJZ-TV
Full List of On-Air Talent for NFL Christmas Gameday
