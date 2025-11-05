J.J. Watt Furious at ESPN, YouTube TV Over Blacked-Out Football Games
Consider former Cardinals star J.J. Watt extremely peeved that he wasn't able to watch his old team play the Cowboys Monday night.
ESPN's bitter, drawn-out battle with YouTube TV (or more broadly, Disney's standoff with Google) reared its ugly head earlier this week when millions of YouTube TV subscribers were blacked out of watching ESPN's Cardinals-Cowboys matchup on Monday Night Football.
As the two multi-billion-dollar companies continue to squabble over rights fees, a very fed-up Watt went off on not getting to watch football due to the ongoing media war.
"It's football. We need it," Watt said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. "And I'm not going to enter my information on another frickin' website, and I'm not getting a confirmation code sent to my email, clicking it and coming back and putting it in—I'm not doing it. I did it once, I have some sort of subscription, I have no clue what it is because I can only watch frickin' half the content apparently, or it's replay content that's bull----. Figure it out."
"When that [QR code] pops up, I get hot," continued Watt. "And then you do it, you scan it, and you're like, 'Alright I'm in!' And then they're like, 'No. You don't have that one. Too bad.' I'm trying to watch my guys, I played for the Cardinals, I wanted to watch the game on Monday night."
The CBS analyst is hardly alone with his grievances, and it's truly unfortunate that beef between two mega-corporations is spilling into sports and affecting everyone from the average NFL fan to former players of the game.
McAfee, an ESPN employee himself, didn't hold back either and bluntly called out his colleagues who were telling sports fans affected by the black-out to go to another website, which prompts users to "contact YouTube TV" and essentially take their complaints up with them.
YouTube TV is reportedly the fourth-largest TV distributor in the country with around 10 million subscribers. If their parent company Google and ESPN's parent company Disney don't come to a resolution soon, that will be 10 million angry fans blacked out of college football and NFL action every week because of nothing more than corporate greed. As Watt plainly stated: "Figure it out."