J.J. Watt Proposes Harsh New Name for Pro Bowl Games After Wave of Opt-Outs
Plenty of star NFL players have opted out of the 2025 Pro Bowl Games as a result of injuries or general lack of interest.
Among those who won't be participating in this year's event include star quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Their decision to opt out of the games opened the door for New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye and Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Russell Wilson to make the team representing the AFC.
Former NFL defensive end and five-time Pro Bowl selectee J.J. Watt doesn't appear to be a big fan of the sheer quantity of players opting out of the games. He raised that issue on social media while floating a harsh new nickname for the Pro Bowl Games.
"When you get 5 alternates deep, just call it the Participation Bowl," wrote Watt on X, formerly Twitter.
Already, there have been at least 23 cases of players opting out and getting replaced on the Pro Bowl roster. Superstars such as Allen, Jackson, Maxx Crosby, T.J. Watt and CeeDee Lamb, among many others, have forgone their place in the game. Watt made clear he isn't happy with that trend, suggesting that the game loses its meaning when there's so many players unavailable.