Bills' Josh Allen Questionable for Pro Bowl Thanks to Injury From AFC Title Game
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is not sure whether he will be available to participate in the Pro Bowl on Feb. 2 thanks to an injury he sustained in the Bills' 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the quarterback said.
“I got a little banged-up hand right now—a wrist,” Allen said during his season-ending presser on Monday, per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. “So, I got to talk with docs right now and figure it out. But we’ll see.”
The QB's hand was wrapped while he spoke with reporters.
As for when the "brand new" injury happened, “it was just right at the goal line" during Sunday's AFC Championship game. "The two-point play before halftime, got crunched up a little bit,” he said. “I was able to finish the game with just some swelling and stuff today.”
In the offseason, Allen said he plans to rest and recover for a bit before beginning the grind once again.
“Get away, let the body heal," he explained. "Got bumps and bruises from last night, took a few shots, and just trying to make sure that my body’s in as good [a] condition as it can be—giving maybe a week or two and just kind of getting back to work,” he told reporters.
But whether that agenda will involve flag football on Sunday, we'll have to wait and see.