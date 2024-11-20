J.J. Watt Says Brother T.J. Has 'Zero Problem' With Myles Garrett
J.J. Watt is here to squash the beef between his brother, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, and Myles Garrett, star defensive end for the Cleveland Browns and the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year.
"The first thing I would say about it is there is zero problem whatsoever with Myles Garrett," J.J. said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. "He's an unbelievable player. T.J. has zero problem with him whatsoever, he thinks he's an unbelievable player. This has never been about Myles Garrett or if he's worthy or if he's a great player or anything. That is [indisputable]. He's a phenomenal player."
J.J. was alluding to comments Garrett made Tuesday, when reporters asked the DE about T.J.'s negative reaction to losing last year's DPOY award. “I’ve never complained about the trophy not being in my house. And vice versa. He shouldn’t be feeling two ways about it going to me," Garrett said, adding that Watt should "apologize to me when I see him."
J.J. clarified that T.J. was merely upset by the "overall system and the voting [for DPOY] and the things like that. That's what that was last year," he explained. "Zero rivalry there with the guy."
Although Garrett beat T.J. in 2023 DPOY voting, T.J. recorded more sacks and tackles for the season. The Steeler eventually took to social media to imply he had been snubbed.
For his part, T.J. told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review on Tuesday that he has “respect for everybody in the league. Obviously, [Garrett is] a guy who has been a top pass rusher in the league for a long time," but "I don’t compete directly against him. It’s our team versus their team, and at the end of the day, I just want the Pittsburgh Steelers to come out with a win.”
The Steelers will face off against the Browns in Cleveland on Thursday.