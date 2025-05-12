J.J. Watt Speculates on What's Going on With Trey Hendrickson's Bengals Contract
The Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson may be at an impasse when it comes to their ongoing contract negotiations.
Hendrickson discussed his contract dispute with ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday, indicating that the team hasn't contacted him since the NFL draft and the Bengals' latest offers came up well short of his valuation.
After the latest reports on Hendrickson's negotiatons, former NFL star J.J. Watt took to social media and offered some speculation as to what was going on in those discussions.
The star EDGE rusher is coming off a sensational season in 2024 during which he recorded 17.5 sacks.
"I assume it went something like this: Last offseason: 'We can't/don't want to do a deal now, but we'll make you right next offseason and get it done early.' Player has great season... This offseason: Lowball offer and/or crickets," wrote Watt on X.
"Pay a fair price early or pay top dollar. Teams want to treat it like a business, but don't like it when players do the same...," he added.
Hendrickson is certainly deserving of a top-of-the-line new contract, especially after the prolific season he enjoyed in 2024. He made the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive season and was named to the NFL's All-Pro First Team. Additionally, he led the NFL with 17.5 sacks and logged a career-high 36 QB hits.
He has every right to be dissatisfied with Cincinnati's lowball offers, and Watt made clear that the time for the Bengals to sign him to a bargain or team-friendly contract has long passed.