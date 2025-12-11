SI

Steelers Star T.J. Watt Hospitalized With Lung Discomfort

Watt is being evaluated at a local hospital on Thursday.

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt was taken to a local hospital for evaluation on Thursday.
Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt experienced discomfort in his lung at the team facility on Thursday and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, team spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement.

Watt will not practice on Thursday and is questionable for Monday's game against the Dolphins. Head coach Mike Tomlin is expected to provide an update to the media when one is available on Watt's condition.

Watt has played in all 13 games this season for Pittsburgh, tallying 53 combined tackles and seven sacks. He has also forced three fumbles and defended seven passes. He is on pace for his seventh season of 10 sacks or more since entering the league in 2017.

The Steelers are 7-6 on the season and in first place in the AFC North. Losing Watt for any period of time would be a significant blow as the franchise pushes for a playoff spot.

