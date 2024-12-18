JJ Watt Gives Another Update on T.J. Watt's Ankle Sprain Ahead of Steelers-Ravens
Despite suffering a low ankle sprain against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt could still play against the Baltimore Ravens this Saturday, head coach Mike Tomlin said Monday, with the caveat that the team is, of course, taking it day by day.
And on Wednesday, Watt's brother and CBS NFL analyst JJ Watt gave yet another positive (but understandingly noncommittal) update on the Wisconsin export's condition.
"It's one of those things that you just roll it really hard and it's very painful, very tough to utilize because you're a pass rusher on the edge, turning the corner on that ankle specifically, putting an insane amount of pressure into it," J.J. said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. "So, when you add that with the fact that they're [the Steelers] playing the three games in 11 days, or whatever it is, very difficult."
That said TJ. is "walking around better and feeling better than you would initially think the next day," JJ continued. "So who knows. I know him, I know he's a competitor, I know he's gonna want to be out there, I know he's going to do everything it takes to be out there, so we're gonna see what happens. But there's no question that the three games in 11 days is a) nuts, and b) very difficult for a situation like this."
Watt is an inimitable piece of the Steelers defense, and it's no exaggeration to say the game against Baltimore could go much differently without him. Indeed, if neither he nor star wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) can play, the team could be in trouble. Pittsburgh still sits atop the AFC North, but Sunday's loss to Philly eliminated their two-game buffer over the Baltimore Ravens.
For what it's worth, ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin said Wednesday that Watt is expected to play Saturday, per Steelers Depot.
"I checked in on this, and the expectation I'm told is that he will be ready to go," she said. "Yesterday was a light day, it was a walkthrough. He did not practice, but I'm told that he does feel better, and he expects to play, so I'm optimistic about it."
Following this weekend's contest in Baltimore, the Steelers will have just four days to recover before taking on the Kansas City Chiefs back in Pittsburgh.