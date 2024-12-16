SI

Steelers Provide Another Positive Injury Update on T.J. Watt

Watt previously clarified that he rolled his ankle during Sunday's contest vs. the Eagles.

Brigid Kennedy

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt on Dec 15, 2024.
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt on Dec 15, 2024. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles went from bad to worse on Sunday when star linebacker T.J. Watt exited the field with a non-contact injury. Afterward, Watt said he had just rolled his ankle and nothing was seriously wrong, but it was still not clear whether he'd be able to play in any of the team's upcoming contests.

Philly marked the start of a particularly difficult stretch for the Steelers—the Baltimore Ravens are up just six days later, then the Kansas City Chiefs four days after that— and they'll need Watt's prowess to stay afloat.

Well, as of Monday, it would seem there is a chance Watt could be back in action soon. “T.J. Watt, I just saw him walking around rather comfortably,” Tomlin said during a presser, per Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons. “But, again, he’s questionable with his ankle, we’ll see where the roads lead us.”

Tomlin also lumped the former Defensive Player of the Year in with other Steelers for whom the "door is ajar" to play vs. the Ravens on Saturday, including wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring), Lary Ogunjobi (groin), and QB2 Justin Fields (abdomen).

When he's healthy, Watt is one of the best pieces of the Steelers defense. He's had 11.5 sacks so far this season, tied for the third-most in the league, and would prove a crucial component against divisional rivals Baltimore. At the very least his injury isn't season-ending; but still, the hope is that he'll be able to help his team through this difficult stretch ahead.

