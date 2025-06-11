J.K. Dobbins Details Reasons Why He Decided to Sign With Broncos
After an impressive rookie season for Bo Nix, the Denver Broncos are ready to build around the young signal caller and make a push at true contention in the AFC. With minicamp underway, the Broncos added one valuable playmaker to the backfield: former Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins.
Dobbins signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract on Tuesday, a year after rushing for over 900 yards and totaling 1,058 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns for Denver's AFC West rival Chargers. He met with the media on Wednesday and explained why he chose to sign with the Broncos.
"I felt like it was the best fit for me," Dobbins said. "The defense is really good, super good. The quarterback's amazing. I like the RB room. O-Line is amazing as well, so it was a no brainer. And coach Sean Payton and all the other coaches on staff too, so I know I'll get coached well here. And I also heard that it's a good fan base. So that's why I'm here."
Fair enough.
Nix was a bit overshadowed by his fellow class of 2024 gunslinger Jayden Daniels, but would've been a tremendous Rookie of the Year pick in almost any other year, after throwing for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and leading Denver to a 10–7 record and playoff berth.
The Broncos defense was second in the NFL in yards allowed per play and third in total points allowed a year ago, becoming one of the NFL's best units.
Perhaps most importantly for Dobbins, though, Denver lost its leading rusher from a year ago, Javonte Williams, to the Dallas Cowboys and he becomes clearly the most experienced back in a unit that features second-year back Audric Estime and rookie second-rounder RJ Harvey. There should be plenty of touches available for the sixth-year rusher.