Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Laughed About John Lynch's Frustrations After Lions Go-Ahead TD

Karl Rasmussen

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch reacts after a Detroit Lions touchdown in Week 17
San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch reacts after a Detroit Lions touchdown in Week 17 / Screenshot via Awful Announcing on X
The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers were locked in a back-and-forth battle on Monday Night Football. GM John Lynch was fully invested in what was going on on the field, despite the game not having playoff implications for the already-eliminated 49ers.

After the Lions took a 31–28 lead, Lynch couldn't hide his frustrations from his seat in his suite. The ESPN broadcast caught a vexed Lynch pounding his fist on the table in front of him after a four-yard touchdown reception from Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman couldn't help but laugh at Lynch's intensity, knowing the Hall of Fame safety is the ultimate competitor.

"Frustrating John Lynch. I wouldn't want to get in his way," said Buck.

"He's as competitive as they come. Anyone who saw his Hall of Fame career knows that. I mean, look at him. He's about ready to put his face in that glass," added Aikman.

Lynch, much like the players on the field, was determined to see San Francisco pick up a win. While it wouldn't vault them into the postseason, it'd be a friendly reminder that, once they're back to full strength, the 49ers can be a real threat in the NFC, despite their down season.

