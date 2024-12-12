Joe Burrow Doubles Down on Tee Higgins Stance Ahead of Free Agency
When the Cincinnati Bengals signed quarterback Joe Burrow to a then-record five-year, $275 million contract ahead of the 2023 NFL season, they made what was already known official: Burrow is the face of the franchise. The future of the team's success, and their best shot at leading the team to their first Super Bowl victory.
The Bengals became a contender once again when they drafted Burrow and wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase all within one year of each other. The trio has gone on to two AFC championship games together, as well as a Super Bowl appearance, but Higgins and Chase remain unsigned for the long-term. Burrow has made it abundantly clear when asked—he wants Higgins and Chase as his teammates going forward.
Higgins, a pending free agent, re-signing with the Bengals remains a possibility, but seems less likely than Chase re-signing before he hits free agency in 2026. The Bengals put the franchise tag on the former in February, and have yet to come to an agreement on a longterm deal.
On Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Higgins and his agent, David Mulugheta, have parted ways as he seeks a multi-year contract this offseason.
If it's up to Burrow, that contract will come with Cincinnati. Burrow said earlier this week that he would "do what it takes" to have Higgins back.
"I know that I'm going to do what it takes to get him back and so is he," Burrow said. "We've had those talks. Those are going to be offseason discussions. But I think we're excited about that opportunity."
Burrow doubled down on those comments Wednesday, saying, “Tee is a need.” He added that he would be "very disappointed" if the Bengals did not sign Higgins this offseason.
The Bengals quarterback has also spoken up about staying with Chase. "Hopefully we can play together for as long as we're in this league," Burrow said.
The Bengals do seem likely to re-sign Chase to what could be a record-setting contract extension for a wide receiver. Through 13 games, Chase has played out of his mind, catching 93 passes for 1,319 yards and 15 touchdowns. He currently leads the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, putting him on pace to become the 13th receiver in NFL history to win the triple crown.
Together, Burrow and Chase have combined for numbers that would normally merit MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards if the Bengals weren't just 5-8 on the season. Burrow is first in the NFL with 3,733 passing yards and 33 passing touchdowns, and has thrown for over 300 yards in each of his last four games. Despite their record, they lead the No. 1 offense in passing and No. 6 offense in points per game.
The question will be if the Bengals can or want to pay both Chase and Higgins. Higgins has been limited to eight games this season because of injury, but in his last two healthy seasons he has recorded back-to-back receiving 1,000-yard receiving seasons. The Bengals have not historically been known as a franchise that overspends, but it's clearly important to their prized quarterback to retain this receiving core.
With the Bengals nearly out of playoff contention, looming contract discussions are expected to be the primary conversation surrounding the team going forward.