Joe Burrow Injury Update: Bengals Coach Comments on QB's Injured Toe After Win
Joe Burrow's injury could cost him time, but Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn't have much of an update following his team's win over the Jaguars in Week 2.
Burrow left Sunday's game with a toe injury in the second quarter following a sack by Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead. After being hit, the veteran quarterback stayed down on the ground, grabbing his lower left leg until trainers met him on the field. He was able to walk off under his own power, but was noticeably limping. After time in the medical tent, he walked to the locker room.
The Bengals eventually ruled him out for the game.
After the game, Taylor had the following to say about the injury: "Nothing right now, to be truthful with you. We had such a tight game that I didn’t get all the information yet."
We'll likely be waiting until Monday to hear how long Burrow is expected to be out.
He did leave the stadium on crutches following the game.
The 28-year-old quarterback opened the game 7-of-13 for 76 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Jake Browning replaced him and struggled mightily against Jacksonville's defense for most of the afternoon before turning things around. He finished 21-of-32 for 241 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions. But Browning wound up leading a late drive he capped off with a one-yard touchdown run to seal a 31-27 win for Cincinnati.
The Bengals need Burrow healthy if they want to make noise in the AFC this season. He's suffered numerous injuries throughout his career, so Cincinnati fans will be holding their collective breath.