Joe Burrow Was a Real Downer After Zac Taylor’s Enthusiastic Locker Room Speech
The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 41-24, in Week 9. Joe Burrow threw for 251 yards and five touchdowns as the Bengals won their fourth game in the last six weeks to get back in the playoff chase.
After the game the Bengals locker room was in good spirits as coach Zac Taylor broke down all the things that went right in the game and handed out some game balls. When Taylor finished, Burrow took the floor with a less enthusiastic message.
"We're traveling on Wednesday," Burrow reminded the team. "Today's Sunday. Get your f---ing bodies right. Get your minds right. It's a big one on Thursday. "
That's right, there's no time to celebrate because the Bengals have to play on Thursday Night Football this week. Even worse, they have to play in Baltimore against the Ravens, a team that inspired Burrow's previous smile-free locker room message to the team.