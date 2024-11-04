SI

Joe Burrow Was a Real Downer After Zac Taylor’s Enthusiastic Locker Room Speech

Stephen Douglas

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and his team won their first home game and beat the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24 at Paycor Stadium Sunday, November 3, 2024. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 41-24, in Week 9. Joe Burrow threw for 251 yards and five touchdowns as the Bengals won their fourth game in the last six weeks to get back in the playoff chase.

After the game the Bengals locker room was in good spirits as coach Zac Taylor broke down all the things that went right in the game and handed out some game balls. When Taylor finished, Burrow took the floor with a less enthusiastic message.

"We're traveling on Wednesday," Burrow reminded the team. "Today's Sunday. Get your f---ing bodies right. Get your minds right. It's a big one on Thursday. "

That's right, there's no time to celebrate because the Bengals have to play on Thursday Night Football this week. Even worse, they have to play in Baltimore against the Ravens, a team that inspired Burrow's previous smile-free locker room message to the team.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

