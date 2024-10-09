Joe Burrow Had One-Word Answer When Asked What Bengals Must Change to Contend
In the aftermath of Cincinnati's 41–38 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow told reporters that the Bengals are not "a championship-level team right now."
It certainly looks that way in the standings. The Bengals are 1–4 through five weeks and have yet to win at Paycor Stadium in three tries. All four of their losses have been by one possession and it's still early in the season, but it's clear if the Bengals don't right the ship soon, they are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs for a second straight year.
What does Cincinnati need to change to become a championship-level team?
"Everything," Burrow told reporters Wednesday.
Burrow certainly is doing his part. Through five games, the fifth-year quarterback has thrown for 1,370 yards and a league-high 12 touchdowns while completing 72.3% of his passes, good for a 113.6 passer rating. Cincinnati's offense ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards (263.0) and points (28.0) per game.
Burrow noted that he believes he is playing the best football of his career.
"I would say that, yeah," Burrow said. "I'm still not quite throwing it the way that I'd like. ... I still think there's another level of improvement that I can get to."
While the offense is thriving, the Bengals' defense is another story. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's unit is allowing the third-most rushing yards (151.4) and second-most points (29.0) per game.
"I know we can [contend]," Burrow continued later. "Whether we do or not is to be determined, but I know based on the players we have in there and the coaches we have up there, we can get to where we want to. It's just a matter of doing it."
The Bengals hit the road in Week 6 to pay a visit to the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. Week 6 is a bit early to claim any game as a must-win, but it certainly feels that way for the 1–4 Bengals, who entered the year with Super Bowl hopes.