Joe Burrow Has Two Suggestions to Fix the Bengals Schedule in 2026
Joe Burrow had some thoughts when he saw the Cincinnati Bengals' schedule for the 2025 season, as he didn't hold back on suggestions for tweaks he'd like to see in 2026 and beyond.
Mainly, he seems tired of playing the Baltimore Ravens on the road in prime-time games. The Bengals travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens on Thanksgiving Day at 8:20 p.m. The Ravens travel to Cincinnati a couple weeks later for a 1 p.m. game.
The Bengals have played a night game in Baltimore in each of the past three seasons, losing each contest, and now have another prime-time battle at M&T Bank Stadium ahead this year.
"Playing in Baltimore for the fourth straight prime-time year isn't ideal," Burrow said to reporters Tuesday via Joe Danneman of Cincinnati's FOX19 Now. "Maybe we can get one of those in Cincinnati next year. Please."
At least he asked nicely.
The two-time Pro Bowler was also disappointed that his squad didn't get an international game this year. Burrow said that part of the reason he wanted to be featured in Netflix's Quarterback documentary series is because he wanted to help grow the game internationally.
"To not have a stage like that is a little disappointing," he continued. "Because I feel like I've consciously worked hard to try to grow the game internationally over the last 18 months or so. So hopefully at some point in my career we can go over there."
He also spoke out in support of Bengals All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson getting a new contract worked out to remain in Cincinnati. As the team goes through offseason workouts this week, their star quarterback wasn't afraid to speak his mind.