Joe Flacco Is Considered 'Day-to-Day' With Shoulder Injury After Loss to Jets
Joe Flacco left Sunday's upsetting 39-38 Bengals loss to the Jets late in the game with an injury. On Monday, Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor told reporters that the quarterback has a shoulder injury and is considered day-to-day.
Depending on how Flacco progresses this week, there is a possibility now that he could miss the Week 9 matchup vs. the Bears on Sunday. If Flacco can't play, the Bengals will likely rely on Jake Browning, who started in three games after Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury to put him out for a few months.
The 40-year-old quarterback has now played three games for the Bengals as he was traded from their AFC North foe, the Browns, on Oct. 7. As Cincinnati's starting quarterback, Flacco has produced a 1-2 record.
Through those three games, Flacco completed 64.3% of his passes for 784 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's also been sacked four times. His stats are quite the contrast to Browning, who in four games threw six touchdowns and eight interceptions.