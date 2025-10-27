SI

Joe Flacco Is Considered 'Day-to-Day' With Shoulder Injury After Loss to Jets

The Bengals face the Bears in Week 9.

Madison Williams

Joe Flacco is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury.
Joe Flacco is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Joe Flacco left Sunday's upsetting 39-38 Bengals loss to the Jets late in the game with an injury. On Monday, Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor told reporters that the quarterback has a shoulder injury and is considered day-to-day.

Depending on how Flacco progresses this week, there is a possibility now that he could miss the Week 9 matchup vs. the Bears on Sunday. If Flacco can't play, the Bengals will likely rely on Jake Browning, who started in three games after Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury to put him out for a few months.

The 40-year-old quarterback has now played three games for the Bengals as he was traded from their AFC North foe, the Browns, on Oct. 7. As Cincinnati's starting quarterback, Flacco has produced a 1-2 record.

Through those three games, Flacco completed 64.3% of his passes for 784 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's also been sacked four times. His stats are quite the contrast to Browning, who in four games threw six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL