SI

Joe Flacco Reacts to Kenny Pickett Injury During Browns Quarterback Battle

Flacco is taking first-team reps this week while Pickett is out.

Madison Williams

Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett throws a pass as Joe Flacco watches on.
Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett throws a pass as Joe Flacco watches on. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kenny Pickett is missing this week at Browns training camp as he deals with a hamstring injury. In his absence, Joe Flacco is taking the team's first-team reps.

Pickett and Flacco are competing in a four-person quarterback battle on the Browns this offseason. So far, Pickett has popped up as the frontrunner, especially after quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave gave high praise to Pickett last week. So, this injury was pretty untimely for him.

Flacco spoke about Pickett's injury on Monday before training camp, offering sympathy for his fellow quarterback.

"I think, listen, I think there's worse timing," Flacco said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. "But at any point when you've been working so hard, you don't want to see something like that."

Flacco has a lot to prove this week with Pickett out. Pickett injured his hamstring during Saturday's practice, and he will be re-evaluated this week. In the meantime, it'll be interesting to see if rookies Dillion Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will get a turn at working with the first team offense. Notably, Sanders is the only quarterback yet to take a rep with the top unit through training camp.

The quarterback competition seems far from over, that's for sure. Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters last week that it's a possibility the team keeps all four quarterbacks on the roster for the 2025 season. They still have to figure out their starter, too.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL