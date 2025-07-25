Browns QB Coach Had a Glowing One-Word Review of Kenny Pickett's Training Camp So Far
The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition is one of the most competitive of this summer's NFL training camps, as there are four quarterbacks vying for the job.
The Browns made a lot of moves this offseason to build its quarterback room as they traded with the Eagles to acquire Kenny Pickett in March, signed veteran Joe Flacco in April and then took both Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders in the April draft. Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters on Thursday that it's a possibility the team keeps all four quarterbacks on the roster for the 2025 season.
With the team's answer to securing their QB1 spot still up in the air, Browns quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave gave some high praise to Pickett on Friday. Pickett has seemed like the top option for the Browns' starter for Week 1, and that possibility is looking more likely after what Musgrave said about him.
"His first two days have been stellar," Musgrave said, via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "He had one throw where he was late yesterday, resulted in interception, which is O.K. ... He's had his share of triumphs these last two days, especially throwing on the run. Incredibly accurate for just jumping back into camp after us being off for a number of weeks this summer."
Pickett told reporters on Thursday that he knows the Browns want a "consistent" quarterback to be their starter. And, based off of what Musgrave said above, Pickett might be their guy. We'll see how the rest of training camp goes.