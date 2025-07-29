Joe Flacco's Kids Are Totally Unimpressed By Their Dad's Super Bowl MVP: 'He Stinks'
It's been eight years since Joe Flacco started more than 10 games in an NFL season, and the 40-year-old quarterback is now more than a decade removed from winning the MVP of Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens back in 2013.
Flacco has bounced around the league during the latter half of his career, having played for five different teams since 2018. Despite winning Comeback Player of the Year in 2023, the veteran hasn't been an everyday starter for quite some time, and it seems that has led to his children being less than impressed with his NFL career.
Flacco and his wife Dana have five children together, four sons and one daughter, aged from seven to 13 years old. So, it shouldn't be all too surprising that Flacco's kids don't exactly remember his prime in Baltimore.
Although he's a former first-round pick, a Super Bowl winner and a Super Bowl MVP, Flacco's kids admitted that they think "he stinks" at football, pointing to his most recent roles as a backup or competing for a starting role with the Broncos, Jets, Browns and Colts.
"He stinks," said one of Flacco's sons when asked if he was impressed by Flacco's earlier career highlights.
"Because he's a backup," he said when asked why he wasn't impressed. He was then asked what Joe would have to do to change their perception of his career, to which he said, "Win another Super Bowl."
Only one of Flacco's children was born at the time of his Super Bowl win in 2013. Throughout most of the lives of his children, the veteran quarterback has spent more time on the bench, or even on the couch, than on the field. Naturally, they may find it hard to believe that he was a championship-winning quarterback in his heyday.
Sometimes, your family can be your harshest critics.