Joe Mixon Hilariously Cursed Twice During Nickelodeon Interview After Texans' Win
Joe Mixon carried the ball 25 times for 106 yards in the Houston Texans' 32-12 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL's first wild card game of the weekend. He was able to put two early fumbles behind him and salted things away with a 17-yard touchdown run. For these efforts he was awarded Nickelodeon's prestigious NVP award.
Mixon seemed to know he would be honored with hardware, donning a slime helmet on the jubilant sideline after his scoring scamper.
Honestly, it was a pretty solid look.
Mixon was given the award by Nickelodeon sideline reporter Dylan Schefter and shared his thoughts about the moment. Which included some PG language.
"It's just a hell of a feeling," Mixon said.
"Them boys up front, receivers, tight ends they all played their ass off today," Mixon added later.
A lot of history made on Saturday. Going to take some time to make sense of it all. Especially the wild final 15 minutes and 13 seconds of the game that featured three Justin Herbert interceptions and a bizarre two-point return.