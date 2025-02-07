Joe Montana Weighs in on 49ers Paying Brock Purdy After Down Season
San Francisco 49ers all-time great Joe Montana became the latest former 49ers player to share his thoughts on the upcoming Brock Purdy contract. Montana, revered as the team's four-time Super Bowl champion and the leader of their dynasty in the 1980s, believes the 49ers should extend Purdy.
"You gotta pay him," Montana said on the Rich Eisen Show. "I can show you four or five guys in the league making tons of money that haven't produced anywhere near what he's been able to do."
Though Purdy and the 49ers are coming off a down year after two outstanding seasons to begin his career, Montana attributed this to a variety of factors that caused the team as a whole to struggle in 2024.
"They just had one of those years where guys get hurt offensively, defensively," Montana said. "Craziness in the beginning of the year with the trade talks with [Brandon Aiyuk], and then he gets hurt. They just had one of those years you can't wait to get behind you."
The 49ers certainly dealt with a lot of adversity throughout the season with multiple All-Pros either missing games or playing through injuries. They could not consistently hold onto leads, the defense did not play as stoutly as in previous years, and the Kyle Shanahan offense did not withstand injuries and subpar offensive line play well enough.
Nearly every current or former 49ers player that has spoken publicly does not fault Purdy for the 49ers' down year, and believes he should get re-signed this offseason.
Montana's former top receiver, Jerry Rice, is among those that believes the 49ers need to re-sign Purdy. Like Montana, Rice noted the distraction that the ongoing contract negotiations with Brandon Aiyuk caused last offseason. Rice called for the 49ers to extend Purdy as soon as they can.