Joe Schoen Explains How Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston Signings Affect Draft Strategy
Ever since the New York Giants moved on from one-time franchise quarterback Daniel Jones late in the 2024 season, the expectation, particularly among pundits, was that the franchise would select its QB of the future in the 2025 NFL draft.
But the Giants, after flirting with accomplished veterans in Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers, signed journeyman Jameis Winston and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson earlier in March. So, how do these veteran additions affect the Giants' plans for the No. 3 selection in April's draft?
In a recent article on the Giants website, general manager Joe Schoen addressed that very question.
"Since I've been here, we've tried to set it up on draft day that we could go play a game [that day]," Schoen said. "I feel like we're there now. That way you don't get backed into a corner or force yourself to do anything. The only year that didn't happen was probably my first year."
"We had to cut several players just to get under the salary cap. There were a lot more holes, so maybe you get into some need-based picks in that scenario. But now we're in a situation where you go through the roster and say, O.K., throughout the draft where can we still upgrade? We're not done."
"We still want to upgrade. We have five picks in the top 105. We could go any position, so we're not ruling any position out."
While it very well could be posturing on Schoen's part, his overall point rings true. By adding Wilson and Winston, the Giants have imported veterans with a combined 286 starts under center. Those additions don't eliminate the need for a long-term solution at QB, but New York now has a flexibility in strategy that it didn't have a month ago.
Could that open the door to a possible selection of pass rusher Abdul Carter, or two-way star and reigning Heisman Toprhy winner Travis Hunter? Or would the Giants still jump at the chance to select either of the draft's top QBs, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders?
"We can go any which direction," Schoen reiterated at the Annual League Meetings on Tuesday. The first round of the NFL draft begins on April 24 at 8 p.m. ET.