Joe Schoen Indicates Giants' Stance on Travis Hunter Playing Both Ways in NFL
In availability with the media and meetings with teams in the lead-up to the 2025 NFL draft, Travis Hunter has made one thing very clear: he wants to play both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL. Hunter's desire has been met with skepticism by some, given the few who have managed to play both ways successfully in NFL history.
But at least one team that has met with Hunter in the pre-draft process made it clear how they feel about the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner being a dual-position player in pro football.
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen, speaking to reporters at his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday, indicated that his club would be comfortable with Hunter playing both ways.
"We're in a unique position," Schoen said. "We have three good receivers and we like our secondary right now. So, our situation would be unique. Would not be afraid to play him on both sides of the ball."
Hunter made waves on Tuesday when he, in an interview with CBS Sports, said he'd quit football if an NFL team asked him to play one position.
"Travis is a unique individual," Schoen said when asked about Hunter reiterating his desire to play both ways. "He's fun to watch. It's unique that—you know, the ball skills, the route ability and then also, the ability to go to the other side and play corner. You just don't see that very often.
"And a lot of times, if these guys can't catch—they can't play receiver, then they get moved to DB [defensive back]. But this guy can do it all. He's also a great kid. So, it'd be hard to keep him off the field and he's motivated to play both ways. Again, you're always worried about the length of a season—with the NFL, 17 games and training camp. If he gets hurt doing something that he's not doing full-time, you're gonna kick yourself. But he's a unique athlete and I think he'll be able to do both."
Hunter played over 700 snaps on both offense and defense for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024, earning national honors on both sides of the ball while winning the '24 Heisman Trophy. The Giants, armed with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 draft, were initially expected to select a quarterback with its top selection. But after signing free agent QBs Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, the door is open for New York to select Hunter or another non-QB.
And it sounds like the Giants would have no qualms about utilizing Hunter to the fullest of his abilities if he's the name the club calls on the night of April 24.