Joey Bosa Closing in on Deal to Join Brother With 49ers
Joey Bosa is a free agent for the first time and it looks like he won't be on the market very long.
On Sunday, reports surfaced that Bosa was closing in on a deal to join the San Francisco 49ers. The San Francisco Standard's Tim Kawakami says Joey Bosa wants to join his brother Nick in San Francisco and, while nothing is done, the two sides are progressing towards a contract. It would be a "moderate deal + incentives" which makes sense given Bosa's lengthy injury history.
The Los Angeles Chargers cut Bosa on Thursday, clearing $25 million in salary cap space.
Joey and Nick Bosa both went to Ohio State but didn't play there together. Joey was gone by the time Nick got on campus in 2016. Rumors have persisted for years that the two want to play together.
Joey Bosa is 29 and played in 14 games in 2024. He only had five sacks, and that followed two seasons where he combined to only play in 14 games and nine total sacks. He's a five-time Pro Bowler but has fallen off his career peak from 2019 to 2021, where he combined to rack up 29.5 sacks and was one of the NFL's most feared pass rushers.
Nick Bosa is currently one of the NFL's best defensive players. He won Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and is also a five-time Pro Bowler. In 2024, he had nine sacks in 14 games.
Playing with his brother could help give a jolt to Joey Bosa's career. It appears he's close to making that move.