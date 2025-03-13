Joey Bosa Reveals Epic Text Message Josh Allen Sent to Him When He Signed With Bills
Following his release from the Los Angeles Chargers, Joey Bosa opted to sign with the Buffalo Bills on a one-year, $12.6 million deal. Bosa was linked to both the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins before he chose to head north to Buffalo.
After Bosa agreed to sign with the Bills, he says he received a text from quarterback Josh Allen that said: "If we do what we set out to do we could be immortalized in this town."
Allen is already on track to become immortalized in Buffalo, especially after winning the NFL MVP this past season, but will solidify his legacy with the Bills if he does win the Super Bowl. Though Bosa has spent the majority of his career with the Chargers, a Super Bowl victory would certainly make him a beloved figure in Buffalo.
Allen shared his thoughts on the Bills bringing in Bosa on Wednesday. “That was a pretty cool signing," Allen said. "He’s gotten to me a couple times. I’m glad we don’t have to go against him now. He’s a stud. He’s proven he can play at the highest level.”
Bosa also touched on why chose the Bills during his introductory press conference, highlighted by his desire to win. Bosa, who turns 30 before the season begins, knows he only has so many seasons left and that the Bills have been close, including reaching the AFC championship game this season.
"It's the right situation for me, the right culture," Bosa said Thursday. "It seems everyone in Buffalo is locked into one goal and that's winning."
Like Allen, coming to Buffalo also appealed to Bosa because of the small town feel the city provides.
"Staff reached out to me and were really interested in me," Bosa said. "They thought highly of my game and thought I had a lot to offer to this team. Really enjoyed my years in L.A., but coming back to the Ohio State days where you're living in a football town. ... I'm getting old and ready to win, join a football culture and football town."
If Bosa can stay healthy, he should be a strong addition for the Bills and a great fit for the city of Buffalo.