How the Bills Beat Out 49ers, Dolphins to Land Joey Bosa
On Tuesday night the Buffalo Bills landed Joey Bosa, agreeing to sign the top defender to a one-year deal worth up to $12.6 million. It's a good get for Buffalo; Bosa, 29, was considered one of the most talented free agents on the market. To that point the Bills had to beat out the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers to land this Bosa brother.
How did they pull that off? It's a tale as old as time— they offered Bosa more money than anyone else.
Mike Silver reported for The Athletic shortly after news of the Bosa signing broke that the Bills were the only team willing to offer Bosa more than $10 million. The 49ers, attempting to land Nick Bosa a running mate and brother, came in at under $10 million, while the Dolphins' offer didn't go past $8 million.
Money talks, as the famous saying goes. The Bills are a good spot for Bosa if he wants to compete, of course. Buffalo was awfully close to making the Super Bowl last year and employ the reigning MVP in Josh Allen. But how many zeros the contract has is always a significant factor and in this case it worked out in the Bills' favor.
Bosa is a Bill, and a handsomely-paid one at that. The Dolphins and Niners must now pivot to find reinforcements along the line.