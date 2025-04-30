John Elway Releases Statement Following Death of Close Friend in Golf Cart Accident
NFL legend John Elway has released a statement following the death of his friend and agent Jeff Sperbeck, who died from injuries sustained`` in a golf cart accident over the weekend.
"I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck," said Elway, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. "There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me. My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others."
The former Broncos quarterback was reportedly involved in the accident that left Sperbeck dead. According to TMZ, the two were leaving a Stagecoach afterparty on a golf cart—which Elway was driving—when Sperbeck fell off the back and sustained a traumatic head injury.
The 62-year-old was "unconscious but still breathing" when paramedics arrived and had been being kept on life support at a local hospital in Palm Springs. He died on Wednesday from the injuries he suffered.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. TMZ has reported that there was no indication that Elway was driving negligently.