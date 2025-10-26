John Harbaugh Addresses Lamar Jackson Practice Designation Controversy
After the Ravens beat the Bears on Sunday, coach John Harbaugh was forced to address the controversy over Lamar Jackson's practice designation on Friday.
The NFL is currently investigating the Ravens after they listed Jackson as a full participant in practice on Friday when he should have been designated as "limited" because he didn't take reps with the first-string offense. The team eventually ruled its quarterback out for Week 8.
After Baltimore's 30-16 win over Chicago, Harbaugh claimed it was an honest mistake.
"I’m not involved in those rules," he said. "I don’t know those particular rules. That was probably, I think in their defense, you know, he practiced a full practice. I think they felt like, because he did the same number of reps, it was a full practice. But when you dig in and you read the rule, at the end of the day, it wasn’t right. So that’s what it was. That’s why as soon as we found out, we changed it."
Harbaugh continued by saying the training staff is in charge of those designations, and they don't come from the "football side" of things. Then said, "It's an honest mistake. I mean, it really is an honest mistake."
He added that there was no advantage to be gained from the situation.
It will be up to the NFL to determine if it was just a mistake or not. If the league rules against the Ravens, it could result in fines and even lost draft picks.
Jackson has been out since Week 4 due to a hamstring injury, and his team desperately misses the two-time MVP. Backup Tyler Huntley led Baltimore to its win over the Bears and the team improved to 2-5 with the victory.