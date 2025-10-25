Ravens Make Official Lamar Jackson Decision Ahead of Week 8 Game Against Bears
Sitting at 1–5, the Ravens are awaiting the return of star quarterback Lamar Jackson following their bye week. He returned to practice ahead of Baltimore's Week 8 matchup against the Bears as he's nursed a hamstring strain which has sidelined him since the Ravens' loss to the Chiefs in Week 4.
John Harbaugh provided a short response on Jackson's return to practice, noting briefly that "it was good." Although the Ravens coach previously said the team hoped their star QB would return after their bye week, that hope may not turn into a reality. According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Jackson ran Baltimore's scout team Friday, which indicated he may be a week away from returning despite practicing in full. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Jackson will remain sidelined for the Sunday matchup with the Bears, but he's expected to return for their next game Thursday against the Dolphins.
Tyler Huntley will start against the Bears as Jackson's absence continues. He was signed to their active roster off the practice squad this week. Cooper Rush started for the Ravens in their Week 5 and 6 losses to the Texans and Rams.
In four games this season, Jackson has thrown for 869 yards with 10 touchdowns to one interception, adding 166 yards and an additional score on the ground. He led Baltimore to their only win of the season thus far, which came in Week 2 against the Browns as the two-time MVP threw for 225 yards and four scores in a 41–17 win. The Ravens have lost to the Bills, Lions and Chiefs with Jackson at the helm.
As the Ravens hope to salvage their season, they won't rush their star QB back to action.