John Harbaugh Cut Presser Short After Hearing of Brother Jim’s Medical Issue

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @MySportsUpdate
Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh had his postgame press conference cut short for a scary reason on Sunday.

After the Ravens’ 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders, Harbaugh was in the middle of his presser taking questions from reporters when he was abruptly pulled aside.

Harbaugh exited the podium and reportedly headed to the locker room to make a call to check on his brother, Jim, who had entered the blue medical tent in the Los Angeles Chargers-Denver Broncos matchup during Sunday afternoon's slate of games.

Jim Harbaugh was initially ruled questionable to return due to an illness, but he returned to the Chargers sideline by the end of the first quarter.

The Ravens’ latest win over the Commanders gave John Harbaugh plenty to celebrate with Baltimore (4-2) reigning atop the AFC North. Over in the AFC West, Jim and the Chargers (2-2) will be looking to snag a win against the Broncos on Sunday.

