Lamar Jackson Exits Ravens-Chiefs With Hamstring Injury
In this story:
Lamar Jackson exited the Ravens' matchup against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with a hamstring injury in the third quarter. Baltimore announced he is questionable to return.
On the final play he was on the field before exiting, Jackson was sacked by George Karlaftis for a two-yard loss with 8:10 remaining in the third quarter. Jackson was attended to by trainers during the Chiefs' next possession and was spotted on the bench with a wrap around his right leg.
Cooper Rush took over as the Ravens' quarterback with Jackson on the bench and the Ravens trailing Kansas City 30-13.
Before leaving the game, Jackson threw for 147 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 14-of-20 passing. He also rushed six times for 48 yards.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published