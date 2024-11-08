John Harbaugh Cracks Perfect Joke About Ja'Marr Chase's Dominance vs. Ravens
Just about everything but the final score went Ja'Marr Chase's way during his dominant performance in the Cincinnati Bengals' 35–34 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.
Chase torched the Ravens defense from start to finish, catching 11 passes on 17 targets for 264 yards and three touchdowns. The 24-year-old star receiver had Baltimore coach John Harbaugh searching for answers all night long.
"I do give him credit. He's a great player," Harbaugh said Thursday night in his postgame press conference. "I was looking for him after the game and couldn't find him. Maybe that was appropriate, you know, I couldn't find him [during the game] either."
Chase's stellar performance marks his third career game with at least 200 receiving yards and his third career game with three touchdowns. He is the first player in NFL history to notch multiple games with at least 250 receiving yards and at least two scores in a career.
During his historic night, Chase hauled in a 67-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter and a 70-yard score in the fourth to help the Bengals' offense keep up with Baltimore. Chase also found the end zone for a potential game-winning touchdown with 38 seconds left, but the Bengals missed the two-point conversion for the lead and dropped to 4–6 on the year.
"It's frustrating," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said after the loss. "If you look at how [me and Ja'Marr] are playing and how Trey Hendrickson is playing ... it’s a tough pill to swallow.”
Chase, Burrow and the Bengals will look to rebound in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers before they head into their Week 12 bye.