Zac Taylor Defends Decision to Go for Two-Point Conversion vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals had a chance to tie the game on an extra point or take the lead on a two-point conversion with 38 seconds to play against their AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor opted to go for two and a chance at the lead. But tight end Tanner Hudson couldn't haul in a pass from quarterback Joe Burrow, and Cincinnati went on to lose 35–34 on Thursday Night Football.
Taylor explained his decision in abrupt fashion when talking to reporters shortly after the loss at M&T Bank Stadium.
"Came here to win," he said.
Simple enough.
Three days earlier, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced a nearly identical situation on Monday Night Football. Playing on the road at Arrowhead Stadium, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles opted to kick the game-tying extra point rather than attempt a two-point conversion to take the lead with 27 seconds left. Tampa Bay never saw the football again, as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the coin toss and led a game-winning drive in overtime.
While the Buccaneers went on to lose in overtime Monday night, the Bengals lost in regulation Thursday night. And that loss stings a bit extra for Cincinnati, which was swept in two games by Baltimore after losing by three points in overtime back in early October.
"We've got to find a way to close out these games," Taylor said. "We had an opportunity, we went down there, went for two and it just didn't work out for us. This team is going to keep putting us in good positions, and there's going to be a point in the season where that turns."
The Bengals (4–6) now will begin preparing for a tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday before they head into a bye in Week 12.