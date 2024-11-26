SI

NFL Fans React to John Harbaugh Remaining Undefeated Against His Brother, Jim

John Harbaugh remained an unbeaten 3-0 against his younger brother Jim.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh shakes hands with brother and Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh after the game at SoFi Stadium.
Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh shakes hands with brother and Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh after the game at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The third Harbaugh Bowl came capped off Week 12 in the NFL. John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens beat his brother Jim's Los Angeles Chargers 30–23 on Monday Night Football.

The Harbaugh brothers coached against each other twice before when Jim was the coach of the San Francisco 49ers, including a meeting in Super Bowl XLVII when John's Ravens won 34–31.

Monday was the first matchup between the two since Jim's return to the NFL. Now, he remains winless against his older brother and NFL fans let him know about it.

The Harbaugh brothers shared nice moments before and after the game even though they were all business once the clock started. Jim even shared how bad he wants to beat his older brother, saying he'd lay down his life for John, but he wouldn't let him win a football game.

The Ravens advance to 8-4 and travel back home to play the Philadelphia Eagles next week. The Chargers drop to 7-4 and head to Atlanta for a matchup against the Falcons.

We'll see if another Harbaugh Bowl is on the docket in the playoffs. But John stays on top and unblemished against his younger brother for now.

