John Lynch Drops Definitive Statement About Brock Purdy's Future As 49ers QB
The San Francisco 49ers just wrapped up a very disappointing season, finishing 6-11 after winning the NFC last year. Now they have some big decisions to make this offseason, none bigger than the ones concerning Brock Purdy.
Purdy has been paid a pittance while providing San Fran with quality quarterback play the last three years. Now it's time for him to get a raise; Purdy is eligible for an extension this offseason as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. Some may wonder if the 49ers would balk at paying him top-tier money following a tough 2024.
General manager John Lynch did his best to silence such thoughts when meeting with reporters on Wednesday. Speaking about the team's plans this offseason Lynch made a definitive statement on Purdy with negotiations around the corner: he's their guy and he'll be around a while.
"What we know about Brock is, he's our guy," Lynch said. "We have interest in Brock being around here for a long, long time. He's done so much for our organization. He's won big games and had a little tougher task, as we all did this year, with some of the things that happened throughout the course of the year. We just never could string games where we were all together. Through that he continued to lead, he continued to play at a high level, we have every interest in him being around."
Purdy threw for 3,864 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024 while completing 65.9% of his passes. All three stats are down from 2023, when Purdy led the league in statistics like touchdown percentage and yards gained per pass attempt. It was a down year across the board in San Francisco but clearly that doesn't bother the front office too much.
The question is how much, exactly, Purdy will get paid. Will he seek to reset the quarterback market and earn a deal greater than Dak Prescott's four-year, $240 million agreement signed in September? Will he aim for more long-term security at a lesser cash flow? Will the 49ers try to keep Purdy's cap hit down to pay their other talented players? There's a lot to take into consideration.
Negotiating won't begin in earnest for a while yet but Lynch is getting off on a strong foot for those who want Purdy in a Niners uniform for the foreseeable future.