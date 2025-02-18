SI

John Madden's Grandson Lands First Coaching Job With NFL Team

The Madden family's coaching legacy will live on.

Mike Kadlick

Jesse Madden played QB and DB for the Michigan Wolverines.
Jesse Madden played QB and DB for the Michigan Wolverines. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

With Pro Football Hall of Hamer John Madden's football legacy etched in stone, the NFL is about to have another Madden on the sidelines.

In a release on their team website, the Washington Commanders announced two additions to their coaching staff on Tuesday, one of which is Jesse Madden—the grandson of John Madden.

He will serve as an offensive quality control coach.

The 21-year-old Madden is a recent graduate of the University of Michigan and will now embark on his first-ever coaching endeavor. He played football for the Wolverines—having played both quarterback and defensive back—and was a part of Michigan's national championship-winning team in 2023–24.

Madden's late grandfather John was, of course, a legend in the NFL world, having parlayed a 10-year, Super Bowl XI-winning, coaching career into one of the best broadcasting careers the league has seen. After a 30-year color commentating career across CBS, Fox, ABC, and NBC, Madden retired in 2009.

The namesake of EA's Madden NFL video game series, Madden died in December 2021 at the age of 85. He'd surely be proud that his coaching legacy is set to live on through his grandson.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL