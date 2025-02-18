John Madden's Grandson Lands First Coaching Job With NFL Team
With Pro Football Hall of Hamer John Madden's football legacy etched in stone, the NFL is about to have another Madden on the sidelines.
In a release on their team website, the Washington Commanders announced two additions to their coaching staff on Tuesday, one of which is Jesse Madden—the grandson of John Madden.
He will serve as an offensive quality control coach.
The 21-year-old Madden is a recent graduate of the University of Michigan and will now embark on his first-ever coaching endeavor. He played football for the Wolverines—having played both quarterback and defensive back—and was a part of Michigan's national championship-winning team in 2023–24.
Madden's late grandfather John was, of course, a legend in the NFL world, having parlayed a 10-year, Super Bowl XI-winning, coaching career into one of the best broadcasting careers the league has seen. After a 30-year color commentating career across CBS, Fox, ABC, and NBC, Madden retired in 2009.
The namesake of EA's Madden NFL video game series, Madden died in December 2021 at the age of 85. He'd surely be proud that his coaching legacy is set to live on through his grandson.