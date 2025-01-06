John Mara Had Ominous Message for Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen After Saving Their Jobs
The New York Giants finished the 2024 season with a 4-13 record and many questions about the ability of head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen to lead the franchise back to regular contention. Giants owner John Mara apparently did not share those questions and chose to save Daboll and Schoen's jobs, announcing Monday the two would remain in place for the 2025 season.
Mara spoke with media in the aftermath of the decision and made it crystal clear that, while Daboll and Schoen are still here, rapid improvements are expected. Because his patience is wearing thin.
"It better not take too long," Mara said when asked how long it would take for the Giants to improve the on-field product. "Because I've just about run out of patience."
It's not usually the resounding vote of confidence an owner gives embattled coaches and GMs. Definitely a message to Daboll and Schoen that they're on thin ice even after staying employed.
New York has regressed hard since making a surprise playoff run two years ago and embark upon the offseason with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft. A lot of work needs to be done to improve, and Mara just made it very clear it has to happen fast.