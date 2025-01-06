SI

Giants Make Surprising Decision on HC Brian Daboll, GM Joe Schoen After Brutal Season

Brian Daboll and the Giants finished 3-14 this season.
The New York Giants made a rather surprising announcement Monday when team owner and president John Mara said they will be sticking with head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen following the team's 3-14 season.

While the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars have already fired their coaches after Sunday's finale, the Giants will run it back next season with Daboll and Schoen despite Giants fans pleading with Mara to clean house.

Here's Mara's announcement:

