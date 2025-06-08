Jon Gruden Assisted a Super Bowl Contender During Recent OTAs
The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the NFL's most consistent contenders under coach John Harbaugh, and are looking to break through for a Super Bowl with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson under center. Harbaugh is leaving no stone unturned in pursuit of his second title, and during the team's recent OTAs, tabbed former Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden to evaluate the roster.
"He loves football, he's a great football coach, great football mind," Harbaugh said, per the Ravens' team website. "He studied our team, gave us some insight—players, coaches, schemes, all of it. We didn't give him the playbook, we didn't give him a script either. You can only go so far. He studied us. Basically, the message was, 'If I was game planning against you on defense, what would I do, how would I attack you?' He didn't just stop there. He watched our offensive guys. He had something for each player. Very, very detailed."
Gruden, who last coached the Las Vegas Raiders, had the opportunity to give players direct feedback, which Harbaugh believed was valuable.
"He was letting them know where they could get better, which I respect," Harbaugh said. "I think a great coach is not afraid to tell people where they can improve. Doesn't every player want to know that? He has so much respect for guys, but still letting them know, 'Hey, this is what I see you can improve on.'"
Gruden resigned as Raiders coach in 2021 after emails were uncovered during an investigation into Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders franchise in which he used racist, misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ language to describe commissioner Roger Goodell, former NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, former NFL player Michael Sam and a host of players who protested during the national anthem, among others.
Gruden sued the league after his dismissal, a case which continues to work its way through the court system. While his status remains up in the air, NFL coaches continue to bring in Gruden as a consultant. He recently spent time as an advisor for the New Orleans Saints in 2023. He has also resumed his media career with Barstool Sports in the years since his last coaching job.