Jon Gruden Hung Photo of Infamous Tom Brady 'Tuck Rule' Play in His Bathroom
It's no secret that Jon Gruden, former coach of the then-Oakland Raiders and newly-minted Barstool Sports personality, is still angry about the infamous "tuck rule," which prompted a momentum-swinging call in the 2002 playoff matchup between the Raiders and the New England Patriots.
But you probably didn't realize he is reminded of it every day ... and likely multiple times, at that.
In a video tour of his Fired Football Coaches Association (FFCA) office, Gruden shows off a few framed jerseys before turning to his pièce de résistance: a massive photo of the famed "tuck rule" play ... situated right in front of his toilet. "Still makes me sick when I think of the Patriots," Gruden emphatically notes, panning away from the picture. "I can't help but fall to my knees when I think of the tuck rule."
It's a moment that will live in infamy.
With under two minutes left in a 2002 AFC divisional playoff game, Tom Brady was sacked by Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson and dropped the ball. Oakland, which was leading 13–10 at the time, recovered the fumble to secure the win. But after watching the replay, the referee cited the league's so-called "tuck rule," which concluded that because Brady moved his arm forward before "tucking" it back toward his body, the pass was actually incomplete. The Patriots regained possession and won in overtime, and Gruden was traded to Tampa Bay a month later.
The NFL eliminated the "tuck rule" entirely in 2013.
Now, whether out of penance, spite, or just a sheer inability to let it go, Gruden has chosen to stare at one of his career-defining moments every time he visits the porcelain throne. To each their own.