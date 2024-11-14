SI

Jon Gruden Signs Multiyear Deal With Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports has a new personality.

Kyle Koster

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden has joined Barstool Sports
Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden has joined Barstool Sports / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jon Gruden has signed a multiyear deal with Barstool Sports, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported early Thursday morning. The company announced the arrival of the former Buccaneers and Raiders coach a few minutes later with this video.

Gruden's hire comes three years after he was fired by the Raiders over leaked emails in which he used racist language. He'd recently been popping up more frequently in the media world, including a guest appearance on Barstool's Pardon My Take last month.

It's not immediately clear what role Gruden will have at the company but the specifics of that are less important than if he were joining a legacy brand as he'll simply become a character in the Barstool expanded universe talking football.

Gruden was a head coach in the NFL from 1998 to 2008 and then joined ESPN's Monday Night Football in 2009 from 2017. He returned to the sidelines for another stint starting in 2018 before his eventual ouster in 2021.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

Home/Media