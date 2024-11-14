Jon Gruden Signs Multiyear Deal With Barstool Sports
Jon Gruden has signed a multiyear deal with Barstool Sports, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported early Thursday morning. The company announced the arrival of the former Buccaneers and Raiders coach a few minutes later with this video.
Gruden's hire comes three years after he was fired by the Raiders over leaked emails in which he used racist language. He'd recently been popping up more frequently in the media world, including a guest appearance on Barstool's Pardon My Take last month.
It's not immediately clear what role Gruden will have at the company but the specifics of that are less important than if he were joining a legacy brand as he'll simply become a character in the Barstool expanded universe talking football.
Gruden was a head coach in the NFL from 1998 to 2008 and then joined ESPN's Monday Night Football in 2009 from 2017. He returned to the sidelines for another stint starting in 2018 before his eventual ouster in 2021.