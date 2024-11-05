Jonathan Mingo Deal Looks Dire in Context With Cowboys' Recent Trade History
The Dallas Cowboys made a move on trade deadline day, acquiring wide receiver Jonathan Mingo from the Carolina Panthers. The initial reaction to the trade has not been kind to the Cowboys with many saying the team overpaid for the former second round pick. Put in context with some of the team's other recent trades and it's easy to see why.
Dallas sent a 2025 fourth round pick to Carolina for Mingo and a 2025 seventh.
Less than a month ago Dallas sent Amari Cooper, a five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, and a sixth-round pick to Buffalo in exchange for a third-round pick next year and a seventh-rounder in 2026.
Then there's the question of what Mingo is actually worth. Mingo is 24 games into his career and has yet to score a touchdown. He has played just 56% of the offensive snaps for the Panthers this season catching 12 passes on 26 targets. He's been targeted just five times in the last four weeks and hasn't had a catch since October 13th.
Of course, it's not just receivers that the Dallas front office appears to have problems assigning values to. Right before the 2023 season the Cowboys sent a fourth round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for Trey Lance. With Dak Prescott headed to the injured reserve Lance is finally going to become the backup quarterback behind Cooper Rush.