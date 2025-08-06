Jordan Addison Addresses Whether He Plans to Appeal Three-Game Suspension
Vikings receiver Jordan Addison was suspended by the NFL for the first three games of the 2025 season after it was ruled that he had violated the league's Substances of Abuse policy.
Addison was asked at Wednesday's training camp practice if he planned to appeal his suspension. It sounds like the receiver plans to accept the suspension and move on.
“I’m going to let it go as-is and put it behind me,” Addison said, via the Minnesota Star Tribune's Ben Goessling.
The 23-year-old will miss the matchups vs. the Bears, Falcons and Bengals to open up the 2025 season. His first official available game will be the Week 4 matchup vs. the Steelers in Dublin, Ireland.
Addison has spent much of this offseason attempting to settle a series of charges related to a 2024 incident where police in California said they found Addison asleep at the wheel intoxicated and blocking traffic. In July, he agreed to plead guilty to a lesser wet reckless charge to avoid trial.