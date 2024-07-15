Vikings WR Jordan Addison Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, per Report
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested in Los Angeles on Friday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Daily News.
Addison was reportedly found asleep at the wheel of his white Rolls Royce, blocking traffic in lane one of the highway nearby Los Angeles International Airport.
The 22-year-old was arrested at around 11:36 p.m. PT after officers conducted a DUI test. He was released Saturday morning.
The Vikings issued a statement confirming Addison's arrest:
"We are aware of Jordan Addison’s arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident," said the team, via ESPN's Kevin Seifert.
The news of Addison's arrest for suspicion of DUI comes just eight days after Minnesota's fourth-round pick, cornerback Khyree Jackson, was one of three people killed in a car crash. Investigators said they believed alcohol was potentially a factor in the incident.
Addison is entering his second season in the NFL after the Vikings selected him with the No. 23 pick out of USC in 2023.