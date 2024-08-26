Packers Acquire New Backup QB for Jordan Love in Trade With Titans
The Green Bay Packers added a new name to their quarterback room on Monday.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Tennessee Titans have traded quarterback Malik Willis to the Packers in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick.
The Packers hosted a training camp battle between Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt for the backup quarterback job behind starter Jordan Love, who signed a four-year contract extension worth $220 million in July. But after this trade, Willis is likely to get bumped to the No. 2 job after Clifford and Pratt didn't separate themselves this preseason.
Willis, a third-round pick by Tennessee in 2022, has appeared in 11 games over his career, including three starts as a rookie. In those 11 contests, Willis threw for 350 yards on 35-of-66 passing with no touchdowns and three interceptions. The Titans went 1–2 in the three games he started as a rookie.
Clifford, a fifth-round pick by Green Bay in 2023, struggled in the preseason, completing just 51.2% of his pass attempts for 207 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Pratt, a seventh-round pick in April, wasn't much better, as he threw for 178 yards on 23-of-35 passing with one touchdown and a pick.
The Packers expect to compete with the Detroit Lions for the NFC North title this season. Now, if their expensive quarterback goes down, they have a bit more insurance and experience in the quarterback room.