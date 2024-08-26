SI

Packers Acquire New Backup QB for Jordan Love in Trade With Titans

Tom Dierberger

Titans quarterback Malik Willis catches a snap in the second quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium.
Titans quarterback Malik Willis catches a snap in the second quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. / Casey Gower-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Green Bay Packers added a new name to their quarterback room on Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Tennessee Titans have traded quarterback Malik Willis to the Packers in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

The Packers hosted a training camp battle between Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt for the backup quarterback job behind starter Jordan Love, who signed a four-year contract extension worth $220 million in July. But after this trade, Willis is likely to get bumped to the No. 2 job after Clifford and Pratt didn't separate themselves this preseason.

Willis, a third-round pick by Tennessee in 2022, has appeared in 11 games over his career, including three starts as a rookie. In those 11 contests, Willis threw for 350 yards on 35-of-66 passing with no touchdowns and three interceptions. The Titans went 1–2 in the three games he started as a rookie.

Clifford, a fifth-round pick by Green Bay in 2023, struggled in the preseason, completing just 51.2% of his pass attempts for 207 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Pratt, a seventh-round pick in April, wasn't much better, as he threw for 178 yards on 23-of-35 passing with one touchdown and a pick.

The Packers expect to compete with the Detroit Lions for the NFC North title this season. Now, if their expensive quarterback goes down, they have a bit more insurance and experience in the quarterback room.

Published
Tom Dierberger

TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NFL