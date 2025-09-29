Jordan Love Explains Packers' Nearly Disastrous Clock Management in OT vs. Cowboys
The Packers nearly ran out of time.
Trailing by three points in the final minute of overtime Sunday night at AT&T Stadium, the Packers—inside the red zone—lost one yard on quarterback Jordan Love's pass to running back Emanuel Wilson. The clock continued to run. And instead of clocking the ball and settling for a game-tying field goal, Love tried to run one more play.
Green Bay, disorganized at the line of scrimmage, finally snapped the ball from the 16-yard line with six seconds left. Love fired a pass to the end zone for Matthew Golden that fell to the ground incomplete with exactly one second left on the clock.
Packers kicker Brandon McManus used that one second to nail a 34-yard field goal as time expired and secure the 40-40 ... well, uh, tie.
It's a tie in the standings, but it was a blink of an eye away from being the Packers' second straight loss. So, what happened?
"We have an on-the-ball call to send everybody to the end zone. ... It's got to go out of bounds or end zone, obviously, with the time remaining. Just the operation was way too slow," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after the game. "I don't know if our guys didn't know we were in two-minute or what, but ultimately communication has got to get better—myself to Jordan, and Jordan to the huddle. That's the bottom line."
Love agreed with his coach.
"Obviously a moving clock situation, no timeouts left, we got to get a call in," Love said. "We had a good call on; we just didn't execute it. I don't think everyone was on the same page on what needed to happen. ... It's just one of those situations that took too long. We were wasting too much time out there."
Other than that snafu, Love played fantastic all night. The 26-year-old quarterback threw for 337 yards, three touchdowns and no picks—adding up to a 118.1 passer rating.
The Packers, now 2-1-1, will head into the bye week off an awkward tie. Green Bay returns to the gridiron in Week 6 to host the Bengals at Lambeau Field.